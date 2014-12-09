A lawsuit alleging police brutality by a Greater Sudbury police officer is still making its way through the courts five years after the incident.

In June 2014, Tanner Currie alleges he was assaulted by officer Const. Christopher Labreche during an arrest. Earlier this year, Labreche died in a traffic collision.

Following the 2014 incident, Labreche was initially charged with assault, which was later dropped.

Several appeals on the case have been filed and have been denied. An internal police investigation cleared Labreche.

Currie's lawyer, Trent Falldien, says the case can proceed against Sudbury police, even though Labreche is now deceased.

"The department is vicariously liable for the conduct of its police members," he said.

"Despite that, if there was no Police Services Act or vicarious liability, the claim would still survive against the estate of the deceased."

With Labreche unable to defend himself, Falldien says the case will rely on statements Labreche made through the Office of the Independent Police Review Director and video evidence.

Sudbury lawyer Trent Falldien is representing Tanner Currie. (Yvon Theriault/Radio-Canada)

"That will be the basis of the claim moving forward," he said.

Falldien says the case has taken so long to get through the system, he has lost the chance to cross-examine key players.

"Now, because the Crown has been released from the action, there's no pre-trial examination and no way for us to get to the bottom of this," he said.

"Meanwhile, Mr. Currie has been examined three times by the defendants in this action."

On Sept. 4, 2019, Justice A. D. Kurke ruled the case as "frivolous and abusive" and added there was "no reasonable cause for action."

"What troubles me is my client has been smashed into a glass window and we come out of this being called abusive and frivolous," he said.

"We're doing what we feel is right in bringing it forward and accessing the courts."