Jessica Montgomery is president of the Sudbury & District Labour Council, and a member of United Steelworkers Local 2020. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Hundreds took part in the Labour Day event in Greater Sudbury, a community built on the union and labour movement.

The main message was that the pandemic had a profound effect on workers, and they'll be the answer to Ontario's recovery.

Monday's event started with a car parade, where about 50 vehicles were decorated with union flags and signs. The parade moved across parts of the city, ending at the Steelworkers Hall on Brady Street.

That's the home of United Steelworkers Local 6500, which represents 2,500 maintenance and production workers. In early August workers and the union ended their two-month long strike against mining company Vale.

"This year's Labour Day has an extra special meaning. We were on strike against Vale and we ratified a five-year deal on the 65th day," said local president Nick Larochelle.

President of the Sudbury & District Labour Council, Jessica Montgomery, speaks to a crowd at the 2021 Labour Day event held in the parking lot at the United Steelworkers Hall on Brady Street. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Unions help push for change, said Jessica Montgomery, president of Sudbury and District Labour Council. She is also a member of USW Local 2020.

"We hold employers accountable and we aim higher than the bare minimum requirements and labour really pushes to have workers, especially racialized workers, workers with disabilities and women a part of the workforce," she added.

The theme for Labour Day 2021 was recovering from the pandemic, and how workers will be at the centre of that recovery.

"The impact [of the pandemic] on workers has been profound," Montgomery said.

"A spotlight shone on front-line workers who receive low pay and have very few if any benefits, including paid sick days."

"Especially this year we'd like to celebrate front-line workers and workers who got us through the pandemic," Montgomery said.

"These workers kept us fed, healthy, housed and supported during the most significant economic and social upheaval in recent memory," she added.

She key to the recovery will be restoring jobs lost during the pandemic, supporting workers who continue to work through the ordeal and make sure they're provided with personal protective equipment.

"Workers must be at the heart of any pandemic recovery plan for it to be truly successful," Montgomery said.

Sudbury MPP Jamie West (at podium) was joined by Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas at Labour Day festivities held Sept. 6 at the United Steelworkers Hall on Brady Street in Greater Sudbury. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

Labour advocate and New Democrat Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Sudbury, Jamie West said providing fair wages and eliminating precarious employment will help.

"'Workers are the recovery' isn't a theme, it's the reality of how we move forward and how we get out of this slump in COVID-19," he said.

Montgomery said the pandemic highlighted many problems in the workforce. Those are now top priority for unions and labour advocates.

She added that the upcoming federal election is also a good opportunity to ask candidates how they would support workers in their respective communities.

"We have to hold all politicians accountable for what workers need, regardless of what party you vote for," Montgomery said.

Greater Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger was on hand for the Labour Day event, and to make the annual proclamation for the city.

"It's labour that built our city into what it is today," he said.

"It's the labour movement that gave us equitable and safe work conditions along the way, so today I commend all of the labour activists and workers who stood up and continue to stand up for safer workplaces and improved working conditions," said Bigger.