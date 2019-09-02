Rainy weather wasn't enough to keep supporters away from the annual Labour Day celebration in Sudbury.

Hundreds of people, including representatives from local unions, came out to Labour Day in the Park, which included a march, entertainment, vendors and family activities.

"To celebrate labour and unions and what the working people have done for this country, for the city, for the province," said Paul Pasanen, vice-president of the Sudbury District Labour Council, and coordinator of Monday's event in Bell Park.

"To celebrate and to maintain a voice for working people," he added.

"We are a working town, lots of hardworking people here," said Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas.

"We're used to getting up early, putting in a full day, and [Labour Day is] a day to celebrate, celebrate what we've done together."

Gelinas wasn't going to let the rain stop her from celebrating, and says she was pleased so many others had come out to the park for the festivities.

"A lot of people work outside, you have to go to work whether it rains or not. You have to celebrate whether it rains or not. It just shows that we are hard-working people and when it's time to celebrate we show up."

Labour Day parade/march in Sudbury with reps from union locals. Family activities all day at Bell Park for Labour Day in Park. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LabourDay2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LabourDay2019</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sudbury?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sudbury</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LabourDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LabourDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/KNBXrFq35k">pic.twitter.com/KNBXrFq35k</a> —@AngelaGemmill

"Labour Day for me means a lot because we pay tribute to the workers before us, who made a lot of sacrifices," said Gogi Bhandal, with the Canadian Labour Congress. Although she is based in Toronto, she came to Sudbury to help the community mark Labour Day.

She says shortly after she moved to Canada from India in 1977 she got a union job which started her involvement in the labour movement. Bhandal says she's been celebrating Labour Day every year since that time.

"Workers need our support and we want to make a difference," Bhandal said of getting involved in the labour movement.

"Also we thank the present workforce for standing up for fairness, equality and justice, again improving the workers' lives not only for union members, but workers across the country," she said.

During Sudbury's 2019 Labour Day in the Park event, Sudbury MPP Jamie West (centre) poses with two supporters, Marty Larocque (left) and Wayne Jones (right). West is also the New Democrat's Labour Critic (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

"I just feel that standing up for workers is the best thing you can do...you're giving a voice to people who feel like they don't have a voice," said Jamie West, MPP for Sudbury.

West is also the New Democrat's Labour Critic, a job he says he finds very rewarding.

Before getting into politics, West spent 17 years as a United Steelworker and five years as president of the Sudbury and District Labour Council.

He says Labour Day is an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of the labour movement over the years in Canada, but also to take action when there are challenges for workers.

"We have locally here, USW Local 2020, the CarePartners who've been locked out for multiple weeks, and the government not speaking up, not saying anything, not helping them get back to the negotiation table," West said.

"These are young women who are barely making minimum wage. You need a voice of government that says this isn't fair, you need to talk, you need to discuss."

West says what he'd like to see is a government that doesn't cut back on labour relations, employment standards or health and safety.

"We need to really dig into it with round tables where everyone has a seat at the table — employees, employers, Ministry of Labour inspectors — and put our heads together about what the best practices are and how to fix things," West said.

Paul Pasanen is the vice president of the Sudbury and District Labour Council, and one of the organizers of the annual Labour Day in the Park held in Greater Sudbury's Bell Park. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

"I would like people to understand the labour movement and what unions are about a little more clearly," Pasanen said.

"Unions are about the workers, their families, their communities, their neighbours, their neighbourhoods."

"If it wasn't for the people demanding what we have, we wouldn't have it," Pasanen said.

"We didn't get what we have without fighting for it."