A Greater Sudbury father is still reeling after his 4-year-old son wandered away from Walden Public School last week.

Kurt Fraser says on Wednesday, his son Zack wasn't feeling well, and his mother was called to come for him. But after a series of apparent miscommunications between school staff, Fraser says Zack walked out of the building and down a busy street to his mother's office.

"When I talked to Zack he was under the impression that Mom was outside waiting," he told CBC News.

"He wasn't told to go to the office and wait for Mom."

In a statement to CBC, the Rainbow School Board expresses apologies for what happened, and says they have "taken steps to ensure this does not happen again ... [and have] reviewed the incident with school staff to ensure appropriate protocols are followed at all times."

Fraser says Zack is fine, but he questions whether school safety procedures were followed or weren't good enough.

"The child's not supposed to be left unattended. He was supposed to be escorted into the office and remain supervised until somebody shows up," he said.

"So regardless, had that been followed, the miscommunication doesn't matter. The issue is the processes of leaving the child unsupervised multiple times throughout the day before this occurred."

Fraser says he'd like to see further investigation into the matter.

The school sent a letter to parents/guardians on Friday noting that, when any incident occurs, "it causes us to pause and reflect on our practices."

School officials say they have apologized to the family and they have reviewed protocols and processes to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.

"Our biggest concern is the well-being of the students in our care. We regret this incident and want to assure our students and families that we have taken this matter seriously. We will do everything that we can so our students are not given any opportunity to wander away from school."

Fraser says they haven't returned their son to school since the incident happened.

"There's some unsafety there, there's a lack of confidence at the school, particularly right now. Until we figure out what steps are being taken and whatnot, I would be kind of reluctant to send him back," he said.

"There has to be some sort of investigation to try and find out what the breakdowns were that day. Is this something that was just a one-off situation?"

He says he's wondering if there's been a lack of follow-through on policies and procedures. And he's curious about the safety culture among staff and at the school itself. He adds he wants to see "some solid solutions" on how to prevent this incident from happening again.

"I'm very fortunate that we had the outcome that we did have."

As for Zack, he's taken the situation in stride.

"He was very certain to tell me, 'don't worry, Daddy, I made sure to stop and look both ways before I crossed the road, I let the vehicles go by,'" Fraser said.

"I asked him if he saw any people on his walk. He said 'no', but he did see some traffic. It's a fairly busy street. So he handled it very well. He knew where he was going and how to get there."

Zack's confidence comes with the fact that he's out walking with his family on a regular basis in the small community of Lively, where they live and work.

"He's aware of where he lives. He's very familiar with the area and the playgrounds there," Fraser said.

"We practise crossing the street and all that fun stuff with him. So, we're both very happy that he handled himself the way he did and was brave enough to do it."