

The Stitch and Uplift group meets every two weeks in the basement of the Calvin Presbyterian church in Sudbury.

Their goal is to reach out to shut-ins, to engage them in social activity and help them have fun. The group is also reaching out to those in need in the community.

Jackie Brazeau is one of the members.

"It's a matter of being together and having a good time."

She says they work on all kinds of projects. They make blankets for the hospice, nursing homes or for elderly people to put on their laps.

They knit small hats for premature babies, dolls for children in other countries and special toiletry bags for women at Genevra house.

The Stitch and Uplift group makes everything from mitts and socks for the Sudbury mission to little dolls for children in other countries. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

Heather Kirkness is also a key member of the group. She and her mother are regulars.

"My mom and I call this our group therapy. We talk everything out and there is a lot of laugher and a lot of joy."

They also share good information such as the best recipe for mushroom soup you've ever had or where the best deal on yarn can be found.

Kirkness says she really enjoys knitting the little dolls they send out all over the world through organizations such as Doctors Without Borders.

Brazeau says the look on the people's faces when they receive the crafts is priceless. Kirkness says those they help are gratified to know that somebody is thinking about them.