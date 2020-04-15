Elliot Lake man arrested after brandishing knife in grocery store line-up
It appears that things are getting more stressful for some waiting in line for groceries during this pandemic. OPP say they arrested a man in his 60s after responding to a complaint outside a grocery store in Elliot Lake on Tuesday.
East Algoma (Elliot Lake) OPP say they arrested a man in his 60s after responding to a complaint outside a grocery store on Tuesday.
The incident happened around noon at a store on Highway 108 in the city of Elliot Lake.
Police report that an argument ensued between people standing in line. One person became quite upset and proceeded to act in a threatening manner while brandishing a knife.
The Elliot Lake man was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 7.
