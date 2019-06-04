Greater Sudbury Police say a 35-year-old woman is in critical condition following a knife attack outside of Michaels in New Sudbury.

Her 9-month old child was also injured, sustaining bruises as a result of being struck while the knife was still in the attacker's hand.

The woman sustained a stab wound to her neck in what police are calling a "random and vicious attack."

Police are investigating a random knife attack in New Sudbury. The woman's vehicle and her baby stroller are shown here. (Yvon Theriault/ Radio-Canada CBC)

The attacker is 25-year-old Alexander Stavropoulos, police said. Stavropoulos was charged in 2018 for possessing dangerous weapons following an incident at the Sudbury Transit Terminal.

Police said a community member managed to intervene, wresting the knife away from Stavropoulos.

Another person provided medical aid to the victim until paramedics arrived.

Stavropoulos was taken to hospital to treat self-inflicted wounds, police said.

He is being charged with