Woman, 9-month old child injured in 'random, vicious' knife attack in New Sudbury
Attacker was charged in 2018 after bus terminal incident
Greater Sudbury Police say a 35-year-old woman is in critical condition following a knife attack outside of Michaels in New Sudbury.
Her 9-month old child was also injured, sustaining bruises as a result of being struck while the knife was still in the attacker's hand.
The woman sustained a stab wound to her neck in what police are calling a "random and vicious attack."
The attacker is 25-year-old Alexander Stavropoulos, police said. Stavropoulos was charged in 2018 for possessing dangerous weapons following an incident at the Sudbury Transit Terminal.
Police said a community member managed to intervene, wresting the knife away from Stavropoulos.
Another person provided medical aid to the victim until paramedics arrived.
Stavropoulos was taken to hospital to treat self-inflicted wounds, police said.
He is being charged with
- 2 counts of Attempt Murder
- 2 counts of Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
- Breach of Probation
