Neil Stephen says not all Klingons are bad guys.

Even though the fictional race from the Star Trek franchise acted as the antagonist to the Federation, Stephen says the Klingons now represent a group that have changed their stripes, so to speak.

And he's bringing their recognizable traits— the ridged forehead and warlike demeanour— to Sudbury's Graphic-Con this weekend.

Stephen's group— they call themselves the Imperial Klingon Vessel Crimson Fox— may even participate in war raids. But the public shouldn't worry, Stephen said.

"We'll get all dressed up in garb and go out to an all you can eat breakfast, for example, and people will look at you and say 'what the heck is going on?'"

"I mean, every now and then [people] will confuse us with something from the Star Wars franchise and we just give them a dirty look, and we kind of run with it," Stephen said.

The idea came to Stephen when he saw friends organizing around like-minded Star Trek fans in Timmins. He did some research, discovering that there was a whole network across the continent dedicated to immersing themselves in the culture. That includes the Klingon language.

"There are some members, and in our group, that are completely fluent in the Klingon language," Stephen said. "There's about 3,000 people registered who actually speak it on the planet."

Events like Graphic-Con also give Klingons, or people who dress like them, a chance to congregate, share time with other cosplayers. Stephen said his group does have some strict guidelines, though.

"The only rule is that we're here to have fun," he said. "And. You can't be a filthy human. If you come out as a human I just can't promote you until you have a cosplay setup."

"The idea being is that if you're coming out as a human you're not necessarily really involving yourself and getting involved in the culture," he said.

"So we want you to get dressed up. I don't care if you show up as a Mandalorian and I don't care if you show up as Andorian or as a Klingon."

"The idea being is that you really want to engage and have as much fun as you can. In our case what it does give us a little bit of a sense of belonging."

You can catch a glimpse of Klingons and other characters Saturday at Graphic-Con at the Sudbury Arena, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.