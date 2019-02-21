Follow Nina's Way, the new Kivi Park skate trail 3:09

Volunteers at Sudbury's Kivi Park opened Nina's Way Wednesday, an outdoor skate trail honouring a local mother and grandmother.

The 1.1-kilometre trail is open to the public, free to use, and takes skaters on a tour through some of Kivi's parkland.

The trail's opening was over a year in the making, Park leader Melissa Sheridan told CBC News. She hopes additions like this trail make the park a best-in-class destination for those who enjoy the outdoors.

"Our group of volunteers have dedicated so much effort and time over this past winter to make the ice and maintain it," Sheridan said. "So today is finally the icing on the cake for everyone's efforts."

Nina's Way winds through the park, weaving through birch and pine, past the ridge overlooking the Kivi Park pond. It is maintained by a group of volunteers, or "Kivi-teers" who flooded and plowed the trail to get it ready for the opening.

Sudbury mayor Brian Bigger and Councillor Deb McIntosh celebrate the opening of Nina's Way, an outdoor skating trail at Kivi Park. (Casey Stranges CBC)

Mayor Brian Bigger, who cut the ceremonial ribbon on the trail, said he isn't surprised that Kivi Park has been attracting support, not only from the public, but from community donors. Nina's Way was funded by an anonymous donor.

"One of the things that we're recognized for is is our access to leisure activities and outdoor leisure activities," Bigger said. "And free and family are two of the key points here."

"So getting together with family and friends and with the kids and having a place that you can go to and enjoy the different activities in the wintertime is wonderful," he said.

Sydney Little is a volunteer with Kivi Park. (Casey Stranges CBC)

Sydney Little, a volunteer with Kivi Park, said it should take a skater under ten minutes to complete Nina's Way. But it's not a race. Little said there's plenty of nature to enjoy on a leisurely run around the loop.

"I think [Nina's Way] going to be a really good thing for the park," Little said. "I think it's going to bring a lot of attention and I think it's going to bring a lot of the community together [so they] can enjoy another aspect of winter and a love of the outdoors.

You can view Kivi Park's trail maps by clicking the link.