Kivi Park in Sudbury uses grant dollars to expand multi-use trails and ski paths

Kerry Lamarche, the executive director of Kivi Park, said something was missing around the multi-use trails at Crowley Lake and Linton over the summers as more hikers visited.

"There was a need to grow, there was a need to offer something a little bit different," she said.

According to Lamarche, they spent the last five years connecting 15 kilometres of multipurpose trails around Crowley Lake and Linton.

The expansion also includes an additional 10 kilometres of ski trail and doubles as a 10-lane biathlon range.

"We're very family friendly at the park. But we didn't quite have that edge that was having more competitive ski trails where we could offer more events," she said.

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario (FedNor) told CBC a non-repayable $205,000 contribution was spent to expand in Kivi Park.

Hikers around the Crowley Lake Outpost can catch a glimpse of a map that shows Kivi Park's connections to Kivi Lake and Linton. There are five main trails with several branching paths. (Clement Goh/ CBC News)

Lamarche said she hopes the expansion will boost tourism and show Kivi Park as more than a hiking trail and as a viable seasonal sports venue.

"Crowley has a more tourism hiking vibe. We're offering the expansion of ski trails this winter that no one's ever seen. They're world class, and it's gonna be a big draw."

'We have to get our fair share'

Kivi Park staff, volunteers and northern Ontario MPs were on hand Thursda at the Crowley Lake Outpost to announce the spending and the completion of its local trail expansion.

Marc Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, said the funding from FedNor to Kivi Park paves the way for more tourism investments in the future.

"We have to get our fair share," he said.

He added the timing of the announcement comes as last-minute summer breakers head outdoors before fall.

"Obviously we're here at the end of the summer and we're trying to get everyone together. The federal funding has started here, the project has (already) started and we wanted to make sure that we bring the community together to celebrate."

The latest Kivi Park expansion added 15 kilometres of multi-use trail across five years of development and allows guests to connect to more parks, ski further and train for biathlons as a 10-lane range. (Clement Goh/ CBC News)

Kivi Park has seen a number of expansions since it was established back in 2016, , starting with 121 hectares - 300 acres - of bush land donated by resident Lily Fielding.

And despite summer coming to a close, Viviane Lapointe, the MP for Sudbury, said the expansion can reel in tourists all year round.

"It will mean that we can host more and bigger events here," she said.

"You can make funding announcements. But when you can actually see the money in use and how it's used, it's benefiting people."

Kerry Lamarche added the gradual expansion of its existing network means visitors can immediately see the changes.

"The announcement happened after we actually completed it," she said.

"I can't wait for people to see the lookouts around Crowley Lake. The ski trails are done."