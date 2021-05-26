A popular park in Greater Sudbury in northern Ontario will soon be home to 10,000 tree seedlings.

Kivi Park executive director Kerry Lamarche said it's hoped a greater diversity of trees will grow on the nearly 195-hectare property.

"When you go to Kivi, you see those classic birch trees everywhere, so this would increase the biodiversity and offset some of the [acid rain] damage that is still seen, especially at the back of the park, where there's some places that don't have as much vegetation as we would like to see."

Lamarche said they've partnered with A & M Remediation, a mining contractor and former tree planting company that donated the seedlings, to entice local businesses to participate to offset their carbon emissions. A mass planting will take place June 5-6.

"We have 10 business coming on Saturday and 10 on Sunday, and everyone has a plot where they've each sponsored 500 trees, and their employees are going to come out and help plant these 500 trees," she said.

"And we're going to keep our fingers crossed and hope that the bugs aren't too bad and everyone has a little fun along the way.

A total of 10,000 trees will be planted at Kivi Park in Sudbury on June 5-6. (Northern Wildlife)

"It's a fantastic partnership and one that continues to grow. We've committed to do it every year for five years, which is really exciting," said Lamarche.

As for the businesses that want to plant the trees to help offset their carbon emissions, they will pay $500 to sponsor each 500-tree plot.

"A sign goes up to thank them for sponsoring those trees — and then we're going to put them to work and they're going to help us plant them."

The seedlings will be mostly jack pine and white pine.

Lamarche said the project has received a positive response.

"I think businesses are becoming aware of their carbon footprint and and the simple things that they can do to help offset that."