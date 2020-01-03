User fees won't affect less fortunate, Kivi Park Foundation says

The executive director of the Kivi Park Foundation says the group won't let money be a factor for those who want to use the trails at the Sudbury park.

Kerry Lamarche said an affordability fund – a pool of money intended to help people cover the cost of using the park – has collected over $30,000 so far.

Beginning in February, the park will start charging user fees for access to ski and bike trails. Those range from $9 for a single adult pass to $240 for an annual family pass.

The group has come under some criticism from the public for proposing the fees, but Lamarche said the funds will help level the playing field.

"[Park users] can apply online and they're given a pass just like anyone else," Lamarche said. "There's also an anonymous donor who will match every single dollar that will be donated to that affordability fund."

"So we're very confident that anyone who feels that they might not have the means to pay for a Kivi pass will definitely have access to the park."

Lamarche said the intent of the user fees is to make sure the trails remain properly maintained.

The costs, including taxes and insurance, are approximately $250,000 annually.

The City of Greater Sudbury is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the outdoor rink, sport fields, field house basketball court and the parking lot, all of which are on municipal property.

The city puts that total around $38,500. The rest falls to the Kivi Park Foundation.

According to Lamarche, provincial parks ask users to pay for access, but those parks typically own their parking lots and generate funds through parking permits. In Kivi Park's case, the parking lot is owned by the city.

Lamarche said they are modelling the fee structure on other trails already operating in the area.

"We can compare it to Laurentian ski trails, Walden ski trails and other tourist attractions like Science North, where again there's a membership fee associated with it."