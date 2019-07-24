A Sudbury city councillor is resigning from the Greater Sudbury Development Corporation board of directors.

Earlier this week, councillor Robert Kirwan announced he's planning on resigning from the GSDC board and will do so at the next Sudbury city council meeting.

Kirwan says he's resigning because he supports Mayor Brian Bigger's motion to have council take over the board.

"I find that it just would be unfair for me to take a seat on the board if at the same time I'm trying to remove the funding and remove the authority from the board it's just not fair to the board and I'm not comfortable doing it," he said.

Since he's made the announcement, Kirwan says he's heard some rumours about the reasons for his resignation. He says some people believe he's resigning because of the reprimand he received from the city's Integrity Commissioner, Robert Swayze, in September.

Swayze submitted a report to council in September which outlined some of the complaints he received about the councillor. The report accused Kirwan of "aggressive and unprofessional behaviour." Many of the complaints stemmed from Kirwan's Valley East Facebook page.

Another complaint came from comments the councillor made at a GSDC meeting to another GSDC board member.

Council voted to reprimand Kirwan for his behaviour.

However, Kirwan says his resignation has nothing to do with the reprimand or the comments made at the GSDC meeting.

"It's got absolutely nothing to do with the report from the Integrity Commissioner. It's purely because I don't feel comfortable being on the GSDC board if at the same time trying to remove the procedure that they've been following and so it just doesn't make sense for me to be on the board," said Kirwan.

He says he would like to see an economic development committee made up of council, which would deal with policy and the economic development department.

"I would like to see the GSDC continue to be a not-for-profit corporation with private citizens on it but acting in an advisory capacity to the council through the economic development committee," he said. "That's what we do with all of our other departments and what it does is it means the council is responsible for the funding that gets spent and the disposition of the staff."