The Museum of Northern History in Kirkland Lake, Ont., is accepting people's donated art pieces for its first Art From Your Attic fundraiser.

The idea behind the event is to give new life to artwork that might be collecting dust in people's attics or basements, all while raising funds for the museum.

"Ideally, we'll be looking at locally painted artwork or locally represented artwork," said Kaitlyn McKay, the museum's supervisor.

"Mining paintings are always kind of a top tier item around here, but for us it's mostly about artwork that people have valued for a long time that has kind of been sitting aside in an attic or in storage or people who just have too much of it and not enough space to store."

The Museum of Northern History was founded in 1967 and moved to its current location in 1983.

McKay said the community doesn't have an historical society, and the museum provides a link to the region's history. That includes photos and artifacts from the groups that immigrated from Ukraine, Poland and Finland to found the community.

A ceramic plate painting by artist Cesar Forero, called 'Birds in Flight', is one of the art pieces donated for the Museum of Northern History's Art From Your Attic Fundraiser. (Submitted by Kaitlyn McKay)

Money raised from the Art From Your Attic fundraiser will help the museum cover its operating expenses and upcoming projects, McKay said.

According to the museum's Facebook page , donors can also choose to keep 20 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of their pieces.

People have until May 30 to donate pieces of art for the fundraiser. The fundraising event will take place from June 7 to July 3, 2022.