60-year-old Brenda Lautoja identified in Kirkland Lake murder, OPP say
Ontario Provincial Police say a 33-year-old man has been arrested following an investigation into the death of 68-year-old Brenda Lautoja.
Police charge 33-year-old man with murder
OPP say officers in Kirkland Lake responded to a call at the victim's home on Algonquin Avenue March 23 where they found her body.
The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at an Ontario court Monday,
Police are asking that any person with information regarding this incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.
