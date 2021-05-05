Skip to Main Content
Sudbury

Heritage North's new owners confident they can make profit with old Kirkland Lake tourist site

The new owners of Kirkland Lake's Heritage North, opened 15 years ago to highlight northern Ontario's hockey history, plan to keep running it as a conference centre, hopefully at a profit.

Built for $8M in 2006, former hockey museum was sold for $799K

Erik White · CBC News ·
Hockey Heritage North opened in 2006, but struggled financially for years before being rebranded Heritage North, a conference and event centre. (Town of Kirkland Lake )

The new owners of Heritage North in Kirkland Lake believe they can turn a profit with the money-losing former tourist attraction.

It opened as Hockey Heritage North in 2006, an $8-million celebration of northern Ontario's rich hockey history.

But after struggling to attract tourists, the town started renting it out for weddings, meetings and miner training courses, losing about $150,000 per year.

The MBE Group recently inked a deal to buy it from the town for $799,000.

"Honestly the reason is we are already in Kirkland, spending lots of money," says president Mansoor Naqvi. "And I like the property, so we can do lots of things in Kirkland."

Redevelopment history

His company owns some 100 residential and commercial properties across Ontario, including the Senator Hotel in Timmins, and is redeveloping two vacant old buildings in Kirkland Lake.

Naqvi says he's confident Heritage North can make money.

"When the city ran and when the private sector ran is a big difference, right?" he says. 

"So our goal is based on our experience, based on the infrastructure we have, to cut down on the expense and drive this toward revenue."
 

