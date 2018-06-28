Skip to Main Content
Police warning public of drug-tainted gummy bears in Kirkland Lake

Provincial police in Kirkland Lake are cautioning parents about the presence of drug-laced gummy bears in the community.

THC, a compound found in marijuana, present in tainted gummies

Police say THC-laced gummies, like those pictured here, were seized in Kirkland Lake. (Submitted)

OPP say that during an investigation, they seized a number of gummy bears laced with THC, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana.

They are reminding the community that trafficking of cannabis-related drugs is illegal, and as summer vacation approaches, want parents to educate their children on the dangers of drugs.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the person responsible for the illegal distribution should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police service.

