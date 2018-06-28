Provincial police in Kirkland Lake are cautioning parents about the presence of drug-laced gummy bears in the community.

OPP say that during an investigation, they seized a number of gummy bears laced with THC, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana.

They are reminding the community that trafficking of cannabis-related drugs is illegal, and as summer vacation approaches, want parents to educate their children on the dangers of drugs.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the person responsible for the illegal distribution should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police service.