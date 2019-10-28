Ontario Provincial Police say a Kirkland Lake man has been charged following a dispute at a home.

On Thursday, police were called to a home on O'Meara Boulevard. An argument had taken place and police say "threats involving a firearm were made."

Officers found two firearms and drugs suspected to be methamphetamine at the scene.

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the following offences:

Assault with a weapon.

Two counts of pointing a firearm.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Careless use of a firearm.

Possession of a schedule one substance, methamphetamine.

The accused is in custody until his bail hearing.