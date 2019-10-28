Kirkland Lake man charged after allegedly making threats with a firearm
Ontario Provincial Police say a Kirkland Lake man has been charged following a dispute at a home.
Incident happened Thursday at a home in the community
Ontario Provincial Police say a Kirkland Lake man has been charged following a dispute at a home.
On Thursday, police were called to a home on O'Meara Boulevard. An argument had taken place and police say "threats involving a firearm were made."
Officers found two firearms and drugs suspected to be methamphetamine at the scene.
A 31-year-old man has been charged with the following offences:
- Assault with a weapon.
- Two counts of pointing a firearm.
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm.
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
- Careless use of a firearm.
- Possession of a schedule one substance, methamphetamine.
The accused is in custody until his bail hearing.