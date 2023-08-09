Kirkland Lake OPP investigate second double homicide in two weeks

Police in Kirkland Lake, Ont. are investigating another double homicide in the community.

On Tuesday (Aug. 8) evening, officers were called to a residence on Kirkpatrick Street in Kirkland Lake for a well-being check, where they located two deceased individuals - a man and a woman.

In a news release, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) - northeast region said "the investigation is in its early stages" and residents in the area can expect to see a large police presence.

The OPP are not releasing any further details at this time.

This incident comes just over a week after another double homicide in the community.

Under similar circumstances, two Kirkland Lake residents, 37 years-old Amanda Lachapelle and 49-years-old Gabriel Marecki, were found dead in a residence on Woods Street.

An OPP news release from Thursday (Aug. 3) said investigators believed this was an isolated incident and there was no immediate threat to public safety.

However, Provincial Constable Rob Lewis confirmed to CBC on Wednesday (Aug. 9), that they are looking to see if the two cases are linked in any way.

The investigation is being conducted by the OPP Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with video surveillance or dash cam video that may show any part of Kirkpatrick Street or the surrounding neighborhood, between Saturday August 5 and Tuesday August 8, are asked to contact the Kirkland Lake Detachment.