Provincial police have charged a 15-year-old in Kirkland Lake with distributing intimate images of his partner without consent.

The charges come after officers responded to a domestic dispute on February 20.

After an investigation, the 15-year-old male was charged with:

Distribute Intimate Image Without Consent, contrary to section 162.1(1) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Voyeurism, contrary to section 162(1) of the CC, and

Sexual Assault (two counts), contrary to section 271 of the CC.

OPP Constable Adam Gauthier told CBC News that his detachment has received numerous complaints of this type of behaviour, more frequently in the last two years.

"Once that picture is sent out onto the Internet or transmitted through your mobile device, there is no getting it back. It's out there forever." Gauthier said.

"And if someone is good with with technology, they can always find those pictures [after] you think that they've all been deleted."

The youth cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, but is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

This incident occurred just days before a 46-year-old Kirkland Lake man was slapped with similar charges.

Police said the 46-year-old distributed intimate images of his partner without consent, and is now facing charges of:

Distribute Intimate Image Without Consent, contrary to section 162.1(1) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear in an Ontario court in March, 2019.

Names are being withheld to protect the victim.