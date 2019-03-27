Charges laid in Kirkland Lake after complaints of sexual offences against 2 youth
Kirkland Lake OPP say three people are facing several charges after police investigated a complaint of sexual offences against two young people.
All accused remain in custody
Police say they were informed last Friday. In total, three adults from Kirkland Lake have been arrested and charged.
A 35-year-old man has been charged with:
- Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.
- Sexual interference.
- Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.
- Voyeurism.
- Two counts of making, printing, publishing or possessing for the purpose of publication of child pornography.
- Incest.
A 33-year-old woman has been charged with:
- Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.
- Making, printing, publishing or possessing for the purpose of publication of child pornography.
A 27-year-old man has been charged with:
- Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.
- Sexual interference.
- Invitation to sexual touching involving a person under 16 years of age.
- Making, printing, publishing or possession for the purpose of publication of child pornography.
All three accused have been remanded, pending a bail hearing. Police say their identities will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victims.