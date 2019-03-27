Skip to Main Content
Charges laid in Kirkland Lake after complaints of sexual offences against 2 youth
Sudbury

Kirkland Lake OPP say three people are facing several charges after police investigated a complaint of sexual offences against two young people.

All accused remain in custody

OPP have charged three people in Kirkland Lake. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Police say they were informed last Friday. In total, three adults from Kirkland Lake have been arrested and charged.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with:

  • Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.
  • Sexual interference.
  • Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age.
  • Voyeurism.
  • Two counts of making, printing, publishing or possessing for the purpose of publication of child pornography.
  • Incest.

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with:

  • Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.
  • Making, printing, publishing or possessing for the purpose of publication of child pornography.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with:

  • Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age.
  • Sexual interference.
  • Invitation to sexual touching involving a person under 16 years of age.
  • Making, printing, publishing or possession for the purpose of publication of child pornography.

All three accused have been remanded, pending a bail hearing. Police say their identities will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victims.

