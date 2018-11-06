Most of the first two hours of the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal proceeding on Sudbury's controversial Kingsway Entertainment District was spent setting the table for the actual battle which could be many months away.

All sides met for the first time before a three-person panel on Tuesday morning.

That includes lawyers for the City of Greater Sudbury, Gateway Casinos, developer Dario Zulich (who was given official standing) and the five appeals.

Lawyer Gordon Petch is representing the Downtown business association, anti-casino activist Tom Fortin and Christopher Duncanson-Hales, who himself is representing several dozen faith groups in Sudbury.

John Lindsay from the Minnow Lake Restoration Group is also appealing and is representing himself at the tribunal, as is Sudbury planner and activist Steve May.

'Playing with dust'

They spent the morning wrangling over procedural questions, including Petch's insistence that jurisdictional questions about city council's approval of an expanded casino be answered before anything else is sorted out.

At issue is whether or not the tribunal can consider if council followed the rules, including considering socioeconomic consequences of a casino, when it greenlighted the expansion of gambling in Greater Sudbury back in 2012.

"We don't even know if there's jurisdiction," argued Petch.

"Before you make a ruling, we're just playing with dust."

Tribunal member David Lanthier, a lawyer based in Cochrane, said the eight sides of the argument "should have already banged heads" to sort out some of these procedural questions before the panel arrived in Sudbury.

Another member of the three-person panel, Sarah Jacobs, told the several dozen people who came out for this first case management conference that a second such meeting would likely be required before an actual hearing is scheduled.

She also said that questions about the process for the hearings of the new tribunal, specifically who is allowed to call and examine witnesses, are being sent to a court for a decision, which will further delay any scheduling of the hearing and the final decision on whether or not the Kingsway project can go ahead.