Three construction firms have made a short list of potential builders for a $100-million events centre in Sudbury's controversial Kingsway Entertainment District.

According to the city's website, a compliance team consisting of city staff, specialist consultants, and a fairness monitor will oversee the design-build process for the construction of the 5,800-seat events centre.

The three teams that have been shortlisted are:

Ball/TESC Construction Inc. (Joint Venture)/Architecture 49 Inc.

EllisDon Corporation/BBB Architects Toronto Inc., in conjunction with J. L. Richards & Associates Limited

PCL Constructors Canada Inc./Parkin Architects Ltd.

PCL was involved with the redevelopment of the Ottawa Convention Centre (now known as the Shaw Centre), the National Arts Centre and the Canadian War Museum. They were also involved in the building of Toronto's Pan-Am Sports Centre, built for the Pan-Am/Parapan Games in 2015.

EllisDon constructed the Rogers Sport Centre in Toronto as well as the Goldring Centre for High Performance Sports at the University of Toronto.

Sudbury-based TESC Construction, whose co-CEO Dario Zulich first presented the idea of the Kingsway Entertainment District, has teamed with Architecture 49, a company that has worked on the BMO Centre in Halifax, the RBC Centre in Dartmouth and the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines.

The city has also shortlisted two companies that are bidding to manage and operate the centre.

ASM Global

OVG Facilities, LLC

Construction on the project is expected to be complete by 2025.