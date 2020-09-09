Legal challenges against Sudbury's Kingsway Entertainment District cost over $600K, city says
$100 million events centre has been mired in legal challenges since city council approved it in 2017
Challenges against the proposed Kingsway Entertainment District could put Sudbury taxpayers on the hook for over $600,000 in legal costs.
The controversial KED project, a combined casino, hotel and events centre, was challenged in Superior Court by local business owner Tom Fortin.
Fortin's lawyer argued that the city acted in "bad faith" when approving necessary zoning changes for the district.
On Friday, a Superior Court judge ruled against Fortin, saying the city did no wrong when approving bylaws for development.
On Wednesday, a city spokesperson confirmed that costs for the Superior Court challenge exceeded $300,000.
Costs for a challenge through the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal, led by Casino Free Sudbury, are currently sitting at approximately $300,000, the city added.
The LPAT hearings are scheduled for Thursday and Friday of next week.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.