Challenges against the proposed Kingsway Entertainment District could put Sudbury taxpayers on the hook for over $600,000 in legal costs.

The controversial KED project, a combined casino, hotel and events centre, was challenged in Superior Court by local business owner Tom Fortin.

Fortin's lawyer argued that the city acted in "bad faith" when approving necessary zoning changes for the district.

On Friday, a Superior Court judge ruled against Fortin, saying the city did no wrong when approving bylaws for development.

On Wednesday, a city spokesperson confirmed that costs for the Superior Court challenge exceeded $300,000.

Costs for a challenge through the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal, led by Casino Free Sudbury, are currently sitting at approximately $300,000, the city added.

The LPAT hearings are scheduled for Thursday and Friday of next week.