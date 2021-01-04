Students across the province are back in class today, but online only. In a note over the weekend, the Minister of Education confirmed secondary students will learn remotely until Jan. 25

Elementary students enrolled in class return to schools next week — and for them, this four-day stretch is their first remote experience.

Sudbury parent Laura Thomas says their daughter's teacher is doing a good job of engaging the four-year-old, with her partner's help.

"His job is very flexible right now, so he is able to help guide learning, while also playing with her on the side," she said.

"But for parents who maybe have both parents working from home or parents who are working outside the home, having something that is structured that kind of gives their kids more of a focus is definitely very important."

Another parent, Samantha Kuula, says it's been stressful and she doesn't know how her four-year-old will stay in front of a screen for a full day while she works from home.

"We're just trying to be patient and be flexible as we move through this process, because everybody's going to be feeling the pressure this week," she said.

"I'm in an extremely fortunate position where my workplace has been very amenable to letting me stay at home this week, because they know that I'm under pressure with the online learning. My partner is not able to do it. Not knowing what's going to happen on a full school day, I have quite a bit of anxiety there. Hopefully they return to a classroom next week."

Kuula notes that if her daughter "just doesn't want to sit in front of a screen anymore, that'll be perfectly OK. If we need to switch it up, then I will just message a teacher and we'll switch it up for a little bit — if we need to go for a walk. If I have a meeting that I can't miss and she needs to do something else, that's just going to have to be our reality and just do what we can."

Thomas says they are hopeful to see their daughter do one- to two hours of online learning.

"But we're not expecting her to do much more than that each day."