Students across the Rainbow school district are getting ready for their very first day of class, and the school board gave them the chance to practice in a 'kindergarten camp.'

The program is designed to help 3 and 4-year-olds make a gradual transition from their home life to the routines required at a school.

Dante Grottoli is one of the students in kindergarten camp. He says that the teachers are strict, but that the students are still allowed to have fun.

"We get to play, we get to learn, and we get to go home," he said.

Grottoli added that the students have a pretty packed schedule "We ask each other questions, we play games at the table, we eat if we're hungry and we watch movies."

Learning how to learn

"These are kids who haven't been in a formal kindergarten program yet," Sara Pidgen, kindergarten teacher at R.L. Beattie public school said.

There are a number of skills and routines many of the students aren't yet familiar with including walking quietly through the halls and changing to their indoor shoes.

Jordyn Wuorinen and Mika Kalviainen focus on their reflection at R.L. Beattie Public School’s Kindergarten Camp. (Nicole Charette/Rainbow District School Board )

According to student Kosta Spourdalakis a fire drill was also conducted during the camp. He had a similar experience "a long time ago" and maintained that he wasn't frightened by it.

Learning to deal with their peers is high on the priority list for both students and educators. "If we don't be nice to each other, people are going to say 'I don't want to play with you' or 'you're not my best friend, or something.'" Grotolli said.

First time away from home

One of the big hurdles to overcome is the seperation anxiety, Ashleigh Conley, principal of the kindergarten camp program said. This is often the first time these students will be separated from their guardian for a long period of time.

"We had a few kids who were really, really sad on the first two or three days, but we've seen a big improvement over the two weeks that the program has run," Pidgen said.