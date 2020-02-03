Viking Cruises adds Killarney to its new Great Lakes Expedition route

An international company has added the northern Ontario community of Killarney to its new Great Lakes expedition cruise.

The Georgian Bay stop is one included on an eight-day cruise around the Great Lakes, with both American and Canadian stops.

The ship will be able to carry as many as 385 passengers.

The Killarney addition to the itinerary came about thanks to a pitch from the Great Lakes Cruising Coalition.

Executive director Stephen Burnett, says it didn't take much convincing once the Viking team saw Killarney first hand.

"Killarney is an absolutely beautiful part of Ontario," he said listing Killarney Provincial Park and its various offerings as a key attraction for the area.

"I think [the Viking team] recognized the uniqueness of this wonderful part of Ontario and I think they realized that their guests would be quite charmed if they were showcased," he said.

"We love the area, we love the solitude, we love the sheer northern beauty that Killarney brings," Burnett said.

"It does have a very important place in the heart of many people who live here...that resonated with [the Viking team]."

Custom-built vessels

Viking Cruises is currently building two large 200-metre long expedition ships.

Burnett says the vessels will be custom-built so that they are able to get through the various locks along the itinerary route.

"The limiting factor for the Great Lakes are the Seaway locks," Burnett said.

"In order to build to a Seaway maximum size the Viking folks worked with the seaway, they measured the locks to make sure they knew exactly the beam and the length they could build to."

Vikings Cruises did not make anyone available for comment, however in an email to CBC News stated: "The Great Lakes are a phenomenal destination in the world, and they are currently underserved [by cruise lines]."

The maiden voyage for the Great Lakes Explorer is set for 2022.

Things to do in Killarney

Once the Great Lakes Expedition begins, the community of Killarney will expect an influx of tourists about six times a year, between May and October.

The cruise ship will dock in the Killarney Channel, as it will be too large to manoeuvre into the small bay in the town.

Passengers will be ferried to the town to participate in various activities like hiking, kayaking or shopping.

The owner of the Killarney Mountain Lodge, Holden Rhodes, hopes some of the visitors will spend time at his property. They are still working out what will be available to the cruise passengers during their day trip.

Holden Rhodes is the owner of Killarney's two main hotels, the Killarney Mountain Lodge and the Sportsmen's Inn. (Erik White/CBC )

The tourists will be from Europe, the US and other parts of Canada, which Rhodes believes will mean plenty of exposure for Killarney, including possible return visits.

"There'll be a lot of people that can afford to come back and spend money and advise their business colleagues and their friends to book conferences and weddings," he said.

"It'll be great for our facility, and the town, generally."

Rhodes says he sees the bigger picture being awareness for the hidden gem that is Killarney. He adds that most current tourists visit the community because of the remoteness it offers, as well as the beautiful geography.

"I'd like for people who do come to maintain that, and make sure it gets protected."