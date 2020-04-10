Brian Solomon says it's about respect.

Solomon, who grew up in Killarney, a tourist town of approximately 380 people on Ontario's Georgian Bay, has spurred a group of villagers to send a message to visitors: Stay away.

"Usually, seeing tourists can be quite exciting," Solomon said. "But in these circumstances, it makes people quite nervous. It really diversifies the COVID-19 exposure situation."

Solomon said an influx of visitors, anxious to have an outing in the picturesque community, are making local residents uncomfortable. He adds the tourists are walking down the streets, emptying shelves in the villages's sole grocery store, and continuing to use the trails that run through Killarney Provincial Park, despite the province issuing orders to have the area closed.

Solomon said it's especially concerning for the community, as most of the people living there year-round are in their 60s. Compounding the problem, Solomon said, is the town's proximity to Indigenous communities which have a higher incidence of diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis.

"When you have people coming here and sort of looking at it as a giant backyard park for them...to be able to escape the restrictions in the urban area they're coming from, it feels incredibly disrespectful."

This picture was taken at a gas station on the highway that leads into the Town of Killarney, which has a population of under 400. (Submitted by Brian Solomon)

"If you were to imagine an outbreak here, you can compare it to what's going on in Bobcaygeon, and we don't have the infrastructure to be able to respond to it," Solomon said.

"We don't have a hospital here, I'm not even sure what would happen, how we would be able to respond."

This week, Solomon said a group began to paint signs with messages that respectfully ask visitors to reconsider their visit to the village.

One sign on the way in reads "All parks and trails are closed. It would be greatly appreciated if you turned right to leave, not left."

People have still been visiting trails around Killarney Provincial Park, and its famous trail called 'The Crack' despite a provincial directive not to. (Submitted by Brian Solomon)

Solomon said he wants people to understand the complexity of the destinations they choose to visit.

"You're not just in some giant, anomalous Canadian backyard," he said. "There's people that have made these places possible for you to visit. And often there's no regard for the people who brought you there."

"You're guests on that land."

Virginia Rook is the mayor of the Municipality of Killarney, a region that stretches from Killarney Provincial Park to the community of Hartley Bay. She said she'd prefer it if tourists stayed home until the pandemic passes by.

The municipality issued a news release Thursday, asking people to stay home instead of visiting.

"Nobody has COVID-19 yet," Rook said. "But I mean, we have a lot of American tourists, seasonal people and a lot of people from Southern Ontario and the coronavirus is pretty bad down there in both places, right?"

A homemade sign on the highway into the village of Killarney has a stark directive for out-of-towners. (Submitted by Brian Solomon)

"So we don't want them coming up and passing it on. Because most of our permanent residents are seniors. We don't want people getting sick up here."

Rook said she is just as concerned with the economic impact that COVID-19 will have on the region.

She said local businesses have already contacted her, asking her to lobby the provincial government on their behalf, or to help walk them through the process of accessing federal relief funds.