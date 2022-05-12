Kerry Burke pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in brother's death

The Killarney man on trial for the October 2020 death of his brother has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Kerry Burke was charged in connection to the death of 56-year-old Brant Burke, whose body was found on a trail in Point Grondine Reserve within Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.

Brant's estranged wife, Melissa Sheridan of Sudbury, has been charged with first degree murder.

Kerry had originally been charged with first degree murder, but pled guilty to the lesser charge in Superior Court on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to appear in assignment court June 7.