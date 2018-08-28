Killarney Provincial Park is getting ready to celebrate an exclusive designation.

In May, the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada designated Killarney as a Dark Sky Preserve, the first of its kind for a provincial park in Ontario.

The designation can only be earned from the RASC if the area has control of local lighting, has outreach programs aimed at the general public and neighbouring municipalities, and demonstrates good nighttime lighting practices, the society says on its web site.

Other parks have since received the stamp, including Lake Superior Provincial Park in August.

But to park superintendent Jeremy Pawson, being first on the list means they can hopefully open the doors for more provincial parks to bask in the darkness.

"Essentially what it means, when people come to the park they know they're going to have a quality night sky viewing experience," Pawson said.

"And they know that we've implemented lighting practices that support night time ecology and the overall ecological health of the park."

The ecology that Pawson refers to are the numerous animals and insects who inhabit the park.

"Many different species, including birds, insects, trees, plants, they've all evolved to rely on uninterrupted periods of darkness," Pawson said.

One of the two observatories in Killarney Park. (Jeremy Pawson)

Interruptions from "light pollution" can influence mating or breeding periods, and affect scavenging periods for nocturnal animals.

Most important to stargazers, though, is news that the park has also upgarded its observatory.

In a blog post in June, Ontario Parks said the observatory was "upgraded to feature a new research-grade 16" telescope capable of full computer and smartphone control, an attached 5" refractor for outstanding astro-photography, plus the original 10" telescope, available on special astronomy program nights."

Pawson said that the improvements to the observatory, along with the RASC designation, would give stargazers a truly unique Killarney experience.

"That was one of our goals," Pawson said. "Visitors would be able to explore the night sky and understand a bit more of the universe while they're here."

Next month, the park is hosting an event in partnership with Science North to celebrate the designation. "Stars over Killarney" will be held on September 22 and will include a planetarium show, expert speakers and guided hikes.

