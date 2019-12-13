OPP lay charges in Killarney moose dragging incident
OPP have laid charges in connection with a moose being shot and dragged on Highway 637 near Killarney in September.
Two men from Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory are facing charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and careless use of a firearm.
The Ministry of Natural Resources has laid four charges against both men, including using a Firearm Carelessly to Hunt, and using a Vehicle to Hunt or Injure Wildlife.
The incident came to the attention of authorities after a witness recorded a video of a moose apparently still alive being dragged behind a pickup truck.
