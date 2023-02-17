Killarney LTC home still in works despite delay, committee says

People in the Municipality of Killarney are anxious to get started on the community's first long term care home, but plans are held up as the committee leading the project still waits for provincial funding.

In February 2022 the provincial government okayed a 14-bed facility for Killarney, a community 100-kilometres south of Sudbury. The project was expected to begin construction in the spring of 2023.

But Crystal McCollum, chair of the long term care committee in Killarney, says it's been challenge applying for funding because the proposed long term care home – based on the small home model – would be a first for Ontario and funding applications were geared toward large, 100-plus unit facilities.

"Normally a long term care home is funded by how many beds you have, and at what level of care your residents are," McCollum said. "Somebody with heavy care would get more money reimbursed for that person's care than someone that's able to get up and manage most of the days themselves."

LTC facilities also receive funding based on occupancy, which as a small home model, puts Killarney at a disadvantage when compared to larger homes that routinely house 200 residents.

"Most of the long term care homes are at least 120 beds," McCollum said. "There are 32 people per unit and there are a lot of two-person rooms. They're not private."

"You can't do that in our home," McCollum said. "All of our rooms are going to be private and we're in a population that doesn't have great big retirement incomes."

"We're a tourist community here and we needed to be funded at the private room rate, but the residents only charged at the basic rate."

But the community isn't ready to give up, despite the delay.

We're a close-knit community. - Michael Reider, Killarney mayor

Michael Reider, Mayor of the Municipality of Killarney, said the town's unique idea for long-term care is compatible with the province's push to open up alternative approaches to health care.

"We believe the small home model will work with small rural communities like ours," Reider said in an email to CBC News. "31% of Killarney's population is aged 65 or older. We are a close-knit community, and we want our seniors needing care to receive it locally and not over 100 KM away as is necessary now."

The closest long term home to Killarney is in Sudbury.

Reider added that the small-home model has already had some success outside the country.

"Several European countries as well as American states had great success in improving the quality of care for residents by using the small home model."

"Applying the model to service the needs of small communities as well seems to be a perfect blending of desired outcomes," he said.

As for the construction, McCollum said they're waiting on the green light from the province before breaking ground.

"As soon as we get a nod from the minister, we will be fundraising right away, even before we raise any government money," McCollum said.

"We just need to know that we're not fundraising just to have to return it down the road cause it didn't get through the government."