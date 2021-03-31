Municipality of Killarney to build, run long-term care facility

The mayor of the Municipality of Killarney said she's excited to move forward with plans to build and run a long-term care facility in the community.

Last week, the Ministry of Long Term Care announced six new projects for northern Ontario. The majority of those include additions for existing facilities, but one was for the Municipality of Killarney to build a new 14-bed long-term care home.

"Our government has a plan to fix long-term care and a key part of that plan is building modern, safe and comfortable homes for our seniors," Ontario's minister of Long-Term Care, Paul Calandra said.

"When the six homes in northern Ontario are complete, 228 residents will have a new place to call home, near their family and friends."

Killarney mayor Nancy Wirtz said having a long-term care facility in the community is something that has been talked about over the years.

"With the provincial government announcing such significant investments in long term care in the province, we just sort of had to take advantage of that opportunity because it doesn't come along very often," she said.

"We're pretty excited to move forward."

Wirtz said they're still in the planning stage but said construction is expected to start in the spring of 2023.

She added the facility will also create jobs in the area.

"But obviously the key benefit is having the ability for our residents to be able to stay in our community as they age and remain close to family and friends," she said.

"It's over 100 kilometres to Sudbury, which would be the closest centre with a long term care facility."

Wirtz said the facility will be a small home model.

"If you look at and in Western Europe and in the U.S., in other parts of the world, they're exploring the small home model, which is really, like 10, 14, 20 beds kind of thing," she said.

"It's just more of a family like setup, I guess, where you can really build relationships with people in the home as well as the staff and even participate like some of the residents, will even participate in some of the household chores. I guess you can say, if they're able, they can help with meal prep or other things within the residence. It's really more of a home feel."

The other five projects announced by the province for northern Ontario include: