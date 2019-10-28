A drinking water advisory has been issued for residents in the Town of Killarney who get their water from the municipal system.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts says the advisory is in place effective immediately.

It means people should not use the water for drinking, making juice, infant formula, cooking, washing produce or brushing teeth.

The health unit says boiling the water may not make it safe for drinking, so it is best to use an alternate source such as bottled water. The water can be used for laundry and bathing, except for small children who could swallow the water.

"It is possible that the loss of water pressure created conditions that compromised the safety of the drinking water," Cynthia Peacock-Rocca, manager of the environmental health division of the health unit said.

"Until bacteriological testing of the drinking water indicates a safe supply, the drinking water advisory will remain in effect as a precaution."

The health unit says it will monitor the situation and advise residents when the advisory is lifted.