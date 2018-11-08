Sudbury Police say a man and woman have been arrested after a theft of jewelry​ sold on Kijiji.

On Wednesday afternoon, police say a woman was contacted by phone about jewelry she had placed for sale online. It was determined the buyer would go to the woman's home on Ash Street to purchase the items.

Police say a man and woman went to her home to look at the jewelry. Once they did, police say they attempted to grab it and flee.

The seller tried to stop the theft from happening, but she was physically assaulted by the pair. They then fled on foot. The woman has non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident.

Police were called and went to a local businesses in the area to get video surveillance footage. A K9 search was done, leading to a home on Eyre Street. Police knocked on the door and the man inside turned himself into police.

A search of the home was done and the woman involved was found inside and arrested.

A 30-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have both been charged with robbery.