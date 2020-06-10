Kielyn Marrone is used to extreme challenges in the wilderness but a recent adventure for a taping of a reality tv show has really tested her skills.

Marrone is one of the people featured in the new season of the show Alone on the History channel. She and nine other people were recently dropped off in the Arctic and had to survive on their own for 100 days. That included making your own shelter, getting food from the land, dealing with predators and coping with the cold.

She says she decided to apply on a whim and the next thing she knew, she was on a plane to Great Slave Lake.

"It just happened really quickly," she said.

Marrone is no stranger to winter conditions. She and her husband Dave live off grid near Espanola. They own a company called Lure the North which features winter snowshoe trips.

She says she was allowed to take 10 items in with her to survive. She focused on items to help get food, including snare wire, a fishing hook, gill net and a bow and arrow.

"You don't know where you're getting dropped off," she said. "You don't know if you're going to have a moose walking by or a bear or a really good fishing spot."

Despite her outdoor experience and equipment, she says she had concerns about surviving, in particular having enough food.

"Was it going to be, like, as much food as I want? I was really nervous about that," she said. "I don't know if anyone else experiences this but I get hangry. My sugar levels drop."

Ups and downs

Another fear was disappointing her family.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself to do well," she said.

As for spending 100 days alone, Marrone says it "was a weird feeling."

"When you don't have that interaction with people, it kind of affects people in different ways," she said.

"Some people love it and some will shy away from it. For me, I really missed that human connection. The only interaction I'd have with something that was alive was when I went to kill it. It was just this emptiness that just grew and grew."

The winner gets $1,000,000. She can't reveal what happened, but Marrone says she feels she did "really well."

"My story, as you watch, it's one big roller coaster," she said. "Coming out of those lows was one of the biggest takeaways for me. I just thought, nothing I do at home, I won't be able to climb out of because of this experience."

The new season airs Thursday night.