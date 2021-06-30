After months of COVID-19 lockdown, it's time to play ball in northern Ontario.

Kids' summer sports are now allowed under Step 2 of the province's reopening plan, but some leagues are deciding to sit out another season.

Mike Lebel, president of the Sault Ste. Marie Minor Baseball Association, said he was wondering this spring if the COVID-19 lockdown would stretch into the summer.

He's happy they opted not to "pull the plug" too early, and says the association is set to begin the 2021 season this week.

Lebel doesn't worry too much about the virus spreading among his players, even those under age 12 who are unvaccinated.

"We are outdoors and we are maintaining social distancing, and if they wear their masks, I don't think we can get much safer than that. Better than being in a big box store."

Other children's sports leagues in northeastern Ontario are sitting this season out.

The Valley East Soccer Club is set to hit the field this week with less than half of its normal compliment of 1,000 players. (Valley East Soccer Club )

Dustin Ceretti, president of the Rayside-Balfour Soccer Association in Greater Sudbury, said they decided early in spring that it was best to avoid the uncertainty of this second COVID-19 summer.

"Just relying on the information we had at hand and knowing the difficulties that likely are going to ensue had we decided to try to make something of a season."

Ceretti said it was also taxing on the volunteers to go door to door giving refunds last summer to families who registered for the season, which was eventually cancelled.

The Valley East Soccer Club will hit the field this week with less than half of the 1,000 players who normally sign up.

President Heidi Murphy said there are strict new rules about physical contact and referees will blow the whistle if a player holds the ball for too long.

"It will definitely be, in all honestly, a little bit tricky. But we will do our very best to follow all the guidelines and restrictions that are out there. We want to run as safely as possible," she said.