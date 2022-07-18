Sudbury police charge 2 Hamilton men with kidnapping

Sudbury police have arrested and charged two men with kidnapping and other counts after a man said he was held against his will in Hamilton for several days.

Police said in a news release that the 51-year-old Sudbury man said two young men kidnapped him on July 7 and took him to Hamilton.

He said the men brought him back to his home in Sudbury, where he was held at gunpoint.

Police said that Sunday evening, they identified the vehicle allegedly used in the incident and arrested two suspects without incident. They also found $5,000 and illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Police charged two 18-year-old men from Hamilton with kidnapping, pointing a firearm, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and proceeds of crime over $5,000.

They were also charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Both men are in police custody and appeared at bail court Sunday.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident as the involved individuals are known to each other," Greater Sudbury Police said in a release.

"There are no concerns for public safety at this time."