Sudbury artists may be in line for a financial "kick start" to get their creative juices flowing.

Lisa O'Connell, artistic director of Pat the Dog Theatre Productions, said the group has announced a program of "micro grants" for Sudbury creators that will allow them to begin an artistic project.

The money– $8000 in total– comes from the City of Greater Sudbury and donations raised through the group's digital Play Smelter in November. The grants amount to $500 each, and will be distributed through Pat the Dog, O'Connell said.

"It's not just artists, we're all feeling it, languishing, we feel like we're in jail," O'Connell said. "It's this constant push and pull [of the lockdowns,] which takes a toll on the soul and the confidence of all of our people."

Similar programs were run in Toronto and Waterloo with a good deal of success, O'Connell said. And she hopes the creative jolt will help Sudbury shake out of its doldrums.

"We've had some other issues like Laurentian and other things happening that just makes us feel sometimes like what's the point of getting up?," she said.

"So this is literally a kick start, a professionally-paid kick start that honours the impulse. It's the best of us, which is our imagination, our stories, our art, our means of creation and say, 'hey, come on, there's something to look forward to. Come on, let's do this.'"

To apply for a micro grant, artists are encouraged to visit the Pat the Dog web site for criteria. And O'Connell says they're not looking for just professional artists to apply.

"Art is not elitist. Art is a conversation," she said. "If you are someone that has a beautiful idea and maybe you just feel that you'd like to try something, please apply to us."