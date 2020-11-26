Two people are facing first degree murder charges in connection with the death of a man in Point Grondine Reserve, off Highway 637 last month.

The body of 56-year-old Brant Burke, of Killarney, was found on a trail the morning of Oct. 25, within Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.

An investigation was conducted by Wikwemikong Tribal Police, with assistance from the OPP and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

On Nov. 24, police arrested and charged Kerry Burke, 58, of Killarney. The following day, police arrested and charged Melissa Sheridan, 39, of Sudbury.

Police confirm that Kerry Burke is the deceased's brother and Sheridan is the deceased's estranged wife.

The accused are being held in custody and scheduled to appear, by video conference, before the Ontario Court of Justice-Bail Court on Dec. 8 in Sudbury.

The investigation is continuing. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the OPP, their nearest police authority, or Crime Stoppers.