Sudbury author develops Christmas book into cartoon

When Kenny Wilson came up with a Christmas story to tell his daughter a few years ago, he never imagined the story would turn into a book and animated project.

In 2017, Wilson was putting his daughter to bed when he decided to tell her a Christmas story. The story of Tommy and the Christmas Coal was told, a story about a boy who wants to get coal for Christmas to heat his home. He tries to get on Santa's naughty list to get the coal.

Wilson self-published the book and recently, he worked to have it made into an animated show. It has aired on Eastlink and can also be viewed on YouTube.

Wilson said it has been an amazing experience to help put the animation together.

"We had just under 18 volunteers come together whether they were voice actors or animators, sound guys from Sudbury and abroad," he said. "We all worked together for three months and made it happen."

Wilson is working on writing other stories as well.

"I would love it to be a full-time job," he said. "In terms of the time I put into it, it feels like it's a full-time job, but it's not my only job unfortunately."

He said he finds comfort in writing, as it helped him earlier in his life when he was struggling with depression.

"It was books that I turned to and stories, stories that inspired me," he said.

"To me, it's a way to give back and I figure if I can reach one person who has read one of my stories and it's changed their life in a positive way, I've succeeded."