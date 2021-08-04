Kelli Gunn is used to fighting fires. Now she's hoping to bring the heat.

Gunn, who grew up in Sudbury, will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for the Toronto Blue Jays as they play host to Cleveland Wednesday night.

Gunn, who lives in Barrie and works as a firefighter in Toronto, said she was nominated by her fellow firefighters as a perfect candidate to represent first responders, especially those who have worked through long hours and exhausting conditions during the pandemic.

She didn't even know she had been nominated until the Blue Jays called her.

"I was shocked because I had zero heads up," Gunn said. "I didn't know any of this was happening or even an option. But it was extremely heartwarming to think that the guys were thinking of me in that way."

"They've been extremely supportive with everything that's been going on. And I was in complete shock. Excited, nervous, all the above."

The recognition comes after a tumultuous year.

"With COVID and everything else, I had brought my parents in to stay with me so I could take care of them," Gunn said. "Then, my mom fell ill with COVID, while she was in the hospital."

Firefighter Kelli Gunn was born in Sault Ste. Marie, and grew up in Sudbury. She was nominated by her fellow firefighters in Toronto for her endurance and strength of character after suffering through the death of both parents since the pandemic, as well as being infected with the virus herself. (Supplied by Kelli Gunn)

Her mother died in January, due to complications from the disease.

"Then my dad passed less than three months later, but not from COVID," she said. "But if you can say someone died of a broken heart, that would definitely be the situation."

"We always knew that they couldn't live without each other and something like this might happen. And that's exactly how it went."

Gunn, who also became infected with COVID-19, said she's feeling the lingering effects of the disease, including chest pains. She's still undergoing tests with doctors.

Her son also became ill with COVID.

"It just kind of knocked him out for a bit, like for about three or four days," she said. "It sucked all the energy out of him, but he's much better. Everything's good."

Visiting the Rogers Centre to throw out the first pitch will also be emotionally significant for Gunn, as her parents held their fiftieth wedding anniversary at the venue, accompanied by a large number of kids and 13 grandchildren.

"I just wish my parents were here to see it, but I guess they'll be watching from above," Gunn said.

As for the thoughts running through her head when she steps to the mound, Gunn expects there to be plenty about her family.

"My parents, without question, first and foremost," she said. "And then just getting that ball to the plate."