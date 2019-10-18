With the cooler weather settling into the region, you may have already gone through your winter clothing to see what you'll need this year.

But not everyone has a coat, boots and gloves tucked away for the winter. A Sudbury group is looking to help seniors in that situation.

Beverly Briscoe is a member of the group Keeping Seniors Warm, which has been around since 2014.

The group raises $150 to help seniors purchase clothing for the winter

"We make it a full day," she said. "It's interaction with other seniors. It makes a huge difference. It's a day out."

Briscoe says when the group started five years ago, 15 seniors took part. Now, upwards of 50 do.

That means a total of $7,500 is needed per shopping trip for 50 seniors. She says the business community has been very generous in helping. But she adds each year, there is a waiting list for seniors to take part.

Job well done to all those who planned Keeping Seniors Warm. Thanks Evelyn! <a href="https://t.co/iBbFX4RRL8">pic.twitter.com/iBbFX4RRL8</a> —@BalanceForce

"It's really bothered us," Briscoe said. "So we've decided in 2020, we are expanding to a two day event. But because of that, we have to raise $15,000."

To help, the group is holding a fundraiser at the end of January. For those looking to support or volunteer with the program, they can contact Briscoe by e-mail.