Sudbury's Keeping Seniors Warm looking to expand
Program helps purchase winter clothing for seniors
With the cooler weather settling into the region, you may have already gone through your winter clothing to see what you'll need this year.
But not everyone has a coat, boots and gloves tucked away for the winter. A Sudbury group is looking to help seniors in that situation.
Beverly Briscoe is a member of the group Keeping Seniors Warm, which has been around since 2014.
The group raises $150 to help seniors purchase clothing for the winter
"We make it a full day," she said. "It's interaction with other seniors. It makes a huge difference. It's a day out."
Briscoe says when the group started five years ago, 15 seniors took part. Now, upwards of 50 do.
That means a total of $7,500 is needed per shopping trip for 50 seniors. She says the business community has been very generous in helping. But she adds each year, there is a waiting list for seniors to take part.
Job well done to all those who planned Keeping Seniors Warm. Thanks Evelyn! <a href="https://t.co/iBbFX4RRL8">pic.twitter.com/iBbFX4RRL8</a>—@BalanceForce
"It's really bothered us," Briscoe said. "So we've decided in 2020, we are expanding to a two day event. But because of that, we have to raise $15,000."
To help, the group is holding a fundraiser at the end of January. For those looking to support or volunteer with the program, they can contact Briscoe by e-mail.
With files from Jan Lakes
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.