The debate over Sudbury's planned Kingsway Entertainment District is in court today.

In 2017, the development – a proposed project that would include a new municipal area, private casino and hotel – was approved by city council. It had a projected completion time in 2020, but it's since been blocked by legal challenges.

Today's case, in Superior Court, hears concerns about the process the city followed when approving the development.

The application against the city is from a group called, Casino Free Sudbury, led by businessman Tom Fortin.

There is also a Local Planning Appeal Tribunal date set for September regarding the city's rezoning and official plans.

If the Superior Court rules against the city, it could have a major impact on that tribunal appeal.

The Superior Court is expected to make its decision before the tribunal date.