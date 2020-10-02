Sudbury entrepreneur Tom Fortin is appealing a recent Superior court decision that sided with the city in a challenge of plans to develop the Kingsway Entertainment District.

The project would see a casino, hotel and events centre built in the east end of the city. It's attracted criticism from those opposed to gambling, as well as those upset about moving the arena out of the city's downtown core.

The case in Superior court was not about the plans themselves, but rather how the city approved the development. Lawyers representing Fortin said the City of Greater Sudbury acted in a pattern of bad faith in its process to approve the development.

The project has also been subject to a legal challenge through the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

A decision from a recent L-PAT hearing is still pending.



