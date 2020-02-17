Provincial police are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that killed a teenager over the weekend, south of Sundridge, Ont.

OPP say they were called Sunday afternoon to a single vehicle collision on a trail near Rain Lake Road in the Town of Kearney.

A snow machine had left the trail and struck a tree.

Police say the 14-year-old male driver was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Mark Ramolla of Springwater Township.