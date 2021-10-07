After a three-year absence, a national youth group is making its way back to Sudbury.

Katimavik, an organization that gets young adults together in different regions across the country to work on community projects, announced it has plans to set up shop in northern Ontario.

In 2018, volunteers with the program erected a billboard on Ramsey Lake bearing the body of water's traditional name in Anishinaabemowin – Bitimagamasing

But before they start up another project in Sudbury, the group's organizers say they need some help.

They're looking for living accommodations for a team of 11 young adults.

Arielle Canning, the project development officer for Katimavik says despite the challenge of finding the team a place to live for several weeks, it's important they etch out a presence in northern Ontario.

"There's work to do everywhere, and I know that there's a lot going on in northern Ontario, but I think it's really important that Katimavik has a presence there," Canning said. "Knowing that there are a lot of communities and a lot of urban indigenous people in Sudbury."

During their time in each project, participants – who are selected from a diverse, cross-Canada pool of applicants – will volunteer four days a week at local community organizations and then on the fifth day, learn about and engage in truth and reconciliation, Canning said.

Arielle Canning is the project development officer, an alumna, of Katimavik. (Supplied by Arielle Canning)

After the five months, participants gain in knowledge and understanding, she added.

"A lot of people join the program because they want to explore the country and develop a sense of self and make connections," Canning said. "In this day and age, there's a lot of technology, and genuine connections can be harder to find."

"But I think bringing together a lot of youth who are seeking that can be really special."