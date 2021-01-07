Sudbury police arrest woman in Boxing day fatal stabbing case
A suspect has been arrested in the murder case of 75-yr-old Robert Keskinen, who died on Boxing Day in Sudbury.
A suspect has been arrested in the murder case of 75-yr-old Robert Keskinen, who died on Boxing Day in Sudbury.
City police say detectives arrested a 30-year-old woman Thursday afternoon. A 36-year-old man was also charged with accessory-after-the-fact.
Keskinen died of multiple stab wounds from some sort of edged weapon. His body was found in a Kathleen Street residence on Dec. 26.
Homicide Update: <br>Late this afternoon Detectives arrested a 30 yr old female for the murder of 75 yr old Robert Keskinen. A 36 yr old male has also been charged with Accessory-After-The-Fact. Thank you to community members who stepped up to assist.^InspJMV—@SudburyPolice