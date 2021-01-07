Skip to Main Content
Sudbury police arrest woman in Boxing day fatal stabbing case

A suspect has been arrested in the murder case of 75-yr-old Robert Keskinen, who died on Boxing Day in Sudbury.
Greater Sudbury Police say they have made an arrest in the stabbing death of 75-year old Robert Keskinen, who was found dead in a home on Kathleen Street on Boxing Day. (Jan lakes/CBC)

City police say detectives arrested a 30-year-old woman Thursday afternoon. A 36-year-old man was also charged with accessory-after-the-fact.

Keskinen died of multiple stab wounds from some sort of edged weapon. His body was found in a Kathleen Street residence on Dec. 26.

