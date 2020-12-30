Sudbury police are reporting that the city's fourth homicide of 2020 was a stabbing — and they are still looking for those responsible.

They say Robert Keskinen, 75, died of multiple stab wounds from some sort of edged weapon. A post-mortem examination was done on Tuesday.

Keskinen's body was found in a Kathleen Street residence on Dec. 26.

"Citizens and local businesses have been tremendously supportive with closed circuit video," police said in a news release.

"A number of witnesses have come forward but we know there are still others. Detectives will continue to canvass the neighbourhood and search the scene."

Police say the threat to public safety remains low "as there are strong indications this incident was targeted."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 extension 2230 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.