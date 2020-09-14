Public Health Sudbury & Districts warning of low-risk COVID-19 exposure at Kate's Kountry Kitchen
Public Health Sudbury & Districts is warning patrons of Kate’s Kountry Kitchen in Markstay-Warren of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.
Potential exposure occurred over Labour Day weekend
The health unit said that two people tested positive for COVID-19 on September 11, cases 95 and 96 in the Sudbury-Manitoulin district.
They are advising anyone who visited the restaurant on Friday September 4 or Saturday September 5 between 12:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., of the exposure.
The health unit said it is working with the restaurant owner to contact individuals directly, but they may not have information to contact everyone who may have been exposed.
